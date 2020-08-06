2020 has arrived as a year of suicide for glamour industry, today one more 44-year-old TV actor Samir Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, he was seen in Balaji Telefilms’ popular TV series “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” and “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki” – was found hanging in the kitchen of his Malad home. The reason for death is financial stress and no work.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by hanging out of depression is not just one case that has shaken the Bollywood industry, this is also not one rare case that had happened in recent past, the film industry needs to address mental health issues in young people. They should open up about any stressful situations or environments. They need a platform to speak it out. Sushant Singh Rajput had everything in life one can imagine; be it a name, fame, money, success, family, GF, and a great career. Every time a celebrity or a high-profile personality commits suicide, it brings issues related to mental health and depression into the limelight. The question we end up asking ourselves is, “Why would they want to take their own life when they had everything in terms of wealth, fame, and skills?” Whether it is depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), bipolar disorder, or something else altogether, mental illness like any other disease is a battle that must be confronted. Sadly, not everyone can overcome the pain that weighs down on him or her. But Depression and Anxiety are two invisible diseases that cannot be x-rayed or scanned but very real and life-threatening. Our country now desperately needs to focus on mental education by introducing happiness class or something, which relates to it.

Mental illness is a global problem. More than 300 million people, 4.4% of the world’s population, suffer from depression. These alarming figures reflect the wider prevalence of mental ill-health more generally. It is estimated that mental health conditions will affect a staggering one in four people at some time in their lives. Bollywood is depressed for some of the reasons, the actors who see peek are scared of falling down, and those who are in a hurry to get work to have different levels of depression. Deepika Padukone like a successful actress has time and again spoken her heart out on several issues. Deepika is always seen as being vocal about issues such as feminism and depression. She is the chairperson of the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image and is the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation, which creates awareness on mental health in India. Deepika Padukone’s non-profit organization deals with mental health issues that also launched a program called “You Are Not Alone” but even somewhere she failed to reach out to those fraternity members who are suffering mental illness or vice versa, people failed to reach out to her for help.

Zia Khan Bollywood actress who shared the screen with legendary Amitabh Bachchan, at the age of 25 committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Mumbai. Her death left the entire Bollywood fraternity shocked as the bubbly star gave in to death due to depression and a failed love life. When popular television actress, Pratyusha Banerjee, best known for playing Anandi on the TV show, Balika Vadhu, was found dead in her Mumbai home by committing suicide, it once again opened the debate on depression. It was reported that the actress was distressed over her failed relationship and financial pressures made it difficult for her to survive. Both Zia and Pratyusha hanged themselves and ended their lives. “Crime Patrol” actress Preksha Mehta has committed suicide. She was 25. Preksha took her life by hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

This year another actor Sejal Sharma, who acted in TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, committed suicide by hanging herself at her Mira Road residence. Sharma was a known face in the advertising world before moving on to TV. She worked with a number of Bollywood actors for her TV commercials. Originally from Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sharma moved to Mumbai in 2017. She also acted in a web show titled Azad Parinde. one more actor Kushal Punjabi had committed suicide, who has appeared in several films and television shows, committed suicide by hanging himself from a fan with a nylon rope, the incident happened at his residence at Bandra West. All these actors who hanged themselves are around the age of 25 to 35, they not even lived half of an average life span.

Lights, camera action, the three words any Bollywood star will be familiar with it. Supported by makeup artists, stylists, and wardrobe consultants, their job is made easier on set. They are always pretentious and live in the character of others with makeup and get up, but what about offset? The everyday look, being confronted by paparazzi and the pressures of social media, how does this impact a star mentally?

Stories from Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and numerous other film stars have made headlines revealing their struggles with mental illness. Showing that these celebrated names are still human and cannot get away from issues related to mental health. However, celebrity depression whilst providing huge benefits to increase awareness of mental health does have different causes that would always not be experienced by the everyday person.

The Bollywood film industry today has huge demands on stars to look good appearance-wise as much as their acting talents. Actors and actresses are under major social pressure to look picture perfect no matter where and when. The stars of today are under more pressure than past stars that can easily cause the development of anxiety and phobia that can ultimately lead to depression. Depression is an ugly word and for different people, it can mean different things. For some, it can mean feeling listless and lying all alone in a room after work with disturbing thoughts fleeting in and out of consciousness until everything seems bleak. For some, it can manifest into physical symptoms like finding even the simple task of breathing really taxing. For the ones with depression, time crawls at its own speed transporting a person to a parallel world where simple everyday activities like sleeping, eating, and showering start looking like a humongous task. Its high time film industry comes to a reality check, before getting hanged furthermore.

