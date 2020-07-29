On 14th June afternoon and evening all news channels were relating his death with his secretary Disha’s death but suddenly broadcasting of that news was completely paused and the total focus of the audience was shifted towards Nepotism and Bollywood mafias. Actress Kangana Ranaut became the face of the dialogs. All Tv debates were revolving around Nepotism and blame games. All these while Sushant’s family-maintained silence, but when Mumbai Police declared that there is no malice or foul play in his death. His father came forward and filed an FIR, actor Rhea Chakraborty has been booked by Patna police over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea, who was dating Sushant, has been accused of abetment to suicide by the late actor’s father. Hours after news of the FIR broke, Rhea’s lawyer was seen visiting her residence. Earlier, Rhea had appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the apparent suicide. Rhea has also been facing abuse online ever since Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Mumbai police are already conducting a probe into his death, and have recorded the statements of various Bollywood bigwigs like film-maker Mahesh Bhatt and Dharma Productions’ Apoorva Mehta.

Rhea Chakraborty is suspected because most of the personal stuff that she knew as Sushant’s girlfriend, Mahesh Bhatt also knew. Rhea was scheming and convinced Sushant that he has schizophrenia and got him hooked on the antidepressants. Rhea was also not in good terms with Sushant’s family especially his sister who also stays in Mumbai. After his death, she changed a lot of things on her Insta and Twitter. During the interrogation, Chakraborty confirmed that she had been living with Rajput and that the couple was looking to invest in property together as they had planned to get married in November. Rhea’s phone was also thoroughly scanned by the police, including the pictures and videos of the couple and the texts exchanged. When the police asked Chakraborty about her alleged break-up with Rajput, she admitted that she had left the Carter Road penthouse that was shared by the couple after getting into a fight with the late actor. Chakraborty also confessed that the couple had kept in touch with each other on the phone and over the texts even after the fight. Chakraborty also happened to be the last person Rajput called before going to sleep every day.

As per media reports, Sushant Singh Rajput had set up three companies one was Vivid rage in 2018, virtual reality, and Artificial intelligence among the other two. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother were the directors in said companies. The most scandalous thing she did was remove all pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput from her Insta handle and she left the SSR flat before a day of his demise. According to Rhea if SSR was depressed and he was not willing to take his tablet’s. The question is if he was at that stage being his close one how she moves out of the flat leaving him to suffer? Sushant Singh Rajput’s father states in FIR lodged at Patna station that Rhea endangered Sushant, took his credit cards. The four-member team of Patna Police has left for Mumbai to question Rhea and her family. The FIR which mentions that the case has been filed under the sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide). They made him vacate his existing house claiming ghostly activity. Rhea & family made Sushant stay in a hotel close to Mumbai airport and was repeatedly told that he was mentally disturbed & must get treated. Sushant’s sister asked him to return home, but Rhea refused and pressurized him to continue treatment for mental health. She blackmailed Sushant that if he leaves for Coorg, she will tell the media about his mental health. When Sushant started running low on finances, Rhea left & blocked him. Rhea stole his gadgets, jewelry, and documents before leaving. Sushant called his sister & told her that Rhea could trap him. His father also mentioned Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian, who also committed suicide. Disha Salian was appointed by Rhea and when she committed suicide, he feared Rhea would trap him too. Sushant was afraid that Rhea could have made him responsible for his manager’s suicide as she had threatened to frame him in the secretary’s suicide case. Sushant’s father has expressed he is unable to go to Mumbai to fight the case due to his health issues and hence filed the case in Patna. Meanwhile, Rhea’s lawyers also geared up to answer the questions raised on Rhea.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s supporters believe that he could not have died without a reason. He is a genius and he may have left it as a puzzle to solve the mystery behind his suicide which is still unexplored. Another most recent update is that the doctors and police have declared it is suicide and not homicide as per his visceral test reports. It is not yet proven whether he committed suicide or its homicide. How far the police or the government will go to investigate is still unclear.

