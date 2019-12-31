Mumbai is all prepared to celebrate the New Year with parties, drudges, dopes and babes. Party organisers, peddlers and call girls are all prepared to rock the event while the police is all prepared to hunt down such celebrations.

Shano (name changed) travelling from Mumbai to Bahrain with other girls told Afternoon Voice, as dance bars are partially shut, so many in the profession are heading to Dubai and other middle east countries whereas many girls from Bangladesh and Kazakhstan are coming to India as Indian men have a craze for white skin. Through social media and mobile, these bookings are done as agents are hyperactive in supply and demand.

In 2019 police raided many suspected drug peddlers who were caught with high quality Cocaine. The Investigation is still on and this being a sensitive matter, no other details can be revealed at this stage.

Though the police have strengthened their vigilance on social networking sites to crack down on the consumption and sale of drugs at New Year parties, Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) officials have informed that they are keeping a close watch on online websites especially on Facebook events’ pages, Twitter, WhatsApp groups and event sites. The police said organisers create a private event page on such sites where a select group of people are invited. They use code words and even spread misleading information such as ‘celebrities’ attending the event. An organiser of Rave party told AV that they have a huge data of earlier party attenders and they reach to their party birds through private sms services, spread word among groups to avoid police interference. Organisers don’t announce that a rave party is being held or drugs are up for sale. They use different terms which are known to group members. Some event pages ask invited guests to pay before the party or register via e-mail after which they will receive a code number that they have to display at the party to avail of services. Also, peddlers having a closed network do not widen it easily by involving unknown people.

Senior PI of Narcotics cell told AV that most of the time, Mumbai police is busy on patrolling, many are busy at high profile parties and events. Actually reaching to such events is not possible for the police unless until there is a tip. In some cases, police are aware but they don’t take action and you should know why. These days pubs and open spaces are never hotspots for such activities. They happen at private parties in hotels, rented bungalows by the beach or in apartments in the suburbs.

Apart from drugs and girls, the Mumbai police say that their main focus is on anti-terror operations. The Mumbai police aver that they have devised three-pronged strategy to avoid any untoward incident during the upcoming New Year celebrations.

DCP (Detection), Dhananjay Kulkarni said, “To loop in the new year, a large number of Mumbaikars gather at public places like the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Chowpatty among others. We have deployed police at these places.” He said that the focus would be on women’s security, drunken driving and terrorist activities.”

“Many misfortunes occur in the city during the night of December 31. To curb such incidents, we would barricade various places. Drivers would be checked with the help of breath analysers and action would be taken against the offenders,” the DCP said. “Our focus is on anti-terror operations. Mumbai is always a target of terrorists. Keeping this in mind, we have not given permission for boat parties in the sea this year,” he added.

They are also giving priority to women’s security and have formed anti-eve teasing squad at every police station. They would be in civil dress and would patrol public places regularly to keep a tab on trouble mongers. Mumbaikars would be under CCTV surveillance during the New Year celebration. The CCTV project in South Mumbai is underway and the command center is in the control room of police headquarters. With its help, the police would keep an eye on anti-social elements and take action against the culprits.