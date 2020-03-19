Mumbai’s infamous tiffin service provider, the dabbawalas have suspended their service from Thursday till March 31 in the wake of Coronavirus. Subhash Talekar, chairman of Mumbai Daabawala Association said that the decision was taken as a counter measure.

“The decision was taken unanimously as the Maharashtra government appealed to avoid rush in local trains to prevent Coronavirus, hence responding positively, the Association decided to suspend the tiffin service in the city,” Talekar told AV.

As the state government proposed to work from home and all firms in the city agreed with the same, the tiffin delivery service declined, “Earlier, one Dabbawala used to deliver 30 to 35 tiffins in a day which has slumped to just 10 tiffins in a day due to 50 per cent formula introduced by the government in the wake of Corona,” he said while talking to AV.

Such kind of a decision is first taken in 130 years since Mumbai’s Dabdawala tiffin service was founded in 1890. Around 5,000 dabbawalas deliver about

1, 75,000 to 2, 00,000 home-cooked tiffins to working Mumbaikars each day.

However, the Dabbawala service has evolved over the year as the city keeps on evolving, depending on their alpha numerical characters which ensures smooth delivery on three different routes.