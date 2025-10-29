Mumbai EOW Arrests Key Accused in Rs 2.88-Crore Fake Government Job Scam 2

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has arrested Ravindra More, one of the key accused in the ₹2.88-crore fake government job scam that duped dozens of aspirants with false promises of employment. More was taken into custody during questioning at the EOW office and is expected to be produced before the court today.

Earlier, on October 10, the EOW had arrested fake IAS officer Nilesh Rathod, 35, a resident of Barshi in Solapur district, for allegedly posing as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and cheating 36 job seekers. Rathod had introduced himself as a Deputy Secretary with the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and lured candidates with promises of high-paying government positions such as Income Tax Inspectors and Assistants.

The accused allegedly collected large sums of money from the aspirants under the pretext of facilitating appointments through official channels. The EOW is now investigating the financial trail to trace other individuals involved in the racket and recover the defrauded amount.