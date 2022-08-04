Representative Image

In a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district Mumbai police seized over 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth ₹ 1,400 crore and arrested five persons, including a post-graduate in organic chemistry, an official said here on Thursday. The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, he said.



“The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured,” he said. “While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara,” the official said. The accused arrested from Nalasopara is a post-graduate in organic chemistry and used his skill to make drugs, said a police officer.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added. Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow’ or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.