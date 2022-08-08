Image: Representative

After a dry weather spell over the past few days, heavy rains made a come back to the city on Sunday. The IMD in its five day district forecast gave out an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar starting from Monday.

An orange alert by the IMD indicates heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places be very likely.

A warning has also been issued to fishermen by the IMD. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the high sea from Monday till August 9.



IMD said that the existing meteorological conditions bringing in the heavy rains include an offshore trough at mean sea level rains high runs from south Maharashtra to north Kerala.

“Also a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Karnataka & neighbouring states as well as a cyclonic circulation over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining West central Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, a low pressure area has formed over the same region and is likely to become more marked during next 24 hours,” said the IMD.