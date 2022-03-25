Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey came up with an initiative to keep Mumbai city pollution-free. This Sunday, only cycling is allowed on the streets. Four-wheelers or two, three-wheelers to go off-road, walks and skating activities in select parts of the city promote pollution-free commute. For about four hours on Sunday, traffic will impact 13 places in the city.

These places include Dorabhai Tata Road in Nariman Point, Carter Road in Bandra, Mind Space Road in Goregaon, Lokhandwala Road in D N Nagar (Andheri), Tansa Pipe Line at Mulund and Eastern Expressway in Vikhroli. These roads will remain closed for vehicular movement between 6 am and 10 am and are dedicated to local residents.

It’s final. #SundayStreets from this Sunday 6am to 10 am. 6 locations -marine drive, Linking Road, mindspace, Carter Road, Mulund and bkc. Look forward to #mumbaikars joining in large numbers Details will follow. Enjoy 😊 pic.twitter.com/gAtiPPpyRi — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 24, 2022

Joint Commissioner, Mumbai Traffic Police Rajvardhan Sinha said, “This is our first experiment, we have identified 13 patches, including ones at Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, Oshiwara, Borivali and Mulund, among others, which will shut for traffic from 8 am to 11 am on Sunday and dedicated to citizens. They will provide diversions to motorists during this period.”

Mumbai traffic police have recently conducted special drives to penalise traffic violators and registered FIRs against wrong-side drivers. Sanjay Pandey, who took charge earlier this month, had announced on Facebook live that wrong side driving will not attract fines, but violators will be directly booked for rash driving. At least 125 violators are booked so far.