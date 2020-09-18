Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant announced that three days’ extension for students to submit applications for the last year/semester examinations of Mumbai University. The Minister was speaking to reporters after holding a review meeting on examinations of Mumbai University, which has the highest enrollment of students in the state.

“The varsity has extended the period for submission of exam applications to September 20. 2,47,500 students would appear for the exams,” Samant said.

मुंबई विद्यापीठामध्ये अंतिम वर्षाच्या परीक्षांचा आढावा घेतला…शासन व प्रशासन विद्यापीठांना परीक्षा व्यवस्थितरित्या पार पाडण्यासाठी सर्वतोपरी सहकार्य करेल,असा विश्वास व्यक्त केला.यावेळी कुलगुरू प्रा.सुहास पेडणेकर व मुंबई पोलीस सह आयुक्त विश्वास नांगरे पाटील उपस्थित होते. pic.twitter.com/9WieguFc6k — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) September 17, 2020

According to the report, nearly 1,70,000 students are regular ones while the rest are taking the exam to clear the backlog. The result certificates will have no mention of the exam being held during the COVID-19 pandemic. Such a mention had appeared on some passing certificates issued by an agriculture university in the state earlier, which had drawn criticism.

Samant clarified that the certificate will be normal, a regular piece of paper.

Meanwhile, Mumbai University’s practical exams began from September 15, while that for backlog papers will be held from September 25.