A-40-year-old resident of Malad was sold for Rs 1.60 lakh in Rajasthan on the pretext of a job. While she was rescued by the Kurar police recently, six people were arrested in this crime. According to police, the woman who lives with her husband and four children in Kurar, Malad East, had last month approached a woman for a job and asked her if she could get her a better paying job. The woman used to work as a housemaid in Mumbai. The victim was forcibly married to another man (one of the accused) in a temple.

The arrested accused were identified as Vivek Jagind (22), Mukesh Jagind (37), Krishna Kumar (33), Pravinkumar Jagind (33), Kavita Jadhav (35) and Kusum alias Rekha Nikam (45).

As per police report, Rekha took the woman to Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. Earlier, she was kept in Gujarat for four days. Later, she was introduced to three other men and was threatened that she will be murdered unless she agreed to marry one of them. As per the woman, she asked them to let her go.However; she came to know that Rekha had sold her to them.

When the accused refused to let her go on December 1, she allegedly attempted to escape. However, the people brought her back to where they were staying and assaulted her and one of them raped her.

Police said, on December 2, Vivek Jagind contacted the victim’s family and demanded a ransom of Rs 2 lakh for her release. He also threatened to kill her if they did not fulfill the demand. After that, on the same day, the victim’s family filed a complaint with the police. Later with the help of the call data, the police traced the accused people’s location and a week later on December 7, police rescued the woman and brought her back home. According to the police the accused have been remanded to police custody till December 16.