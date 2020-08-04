The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) relaxed certain guidelines removing the Odd-Even rule and allowing all shops on both sides of the road to remain open.

Movement of people allowed in the following manner:

Taxi, cab aggregator: A driver with three passengers

Rickshaw: Two passengers along with the rider

Four-wheeler: A driver and three passengers

Two-wheeler: One driver and a passenger with a helmet and mask for both

BMC issued suitable warnings and advisories to all coastal security agencies and disaster management departments. It has also appealed to all offices and other establishments, except emergency services, to remain shut today. The statement further clarified that kitchens of restaurants will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. MCGM also relaxed certain guidelines removing the Odd-Even rule and allowing all shops on both sides of the road to remain open in the city. The city corporation has also put on alert fire brigade, pumping stations and operating staff at temporarily installed 299 pumping machines.

The IMD said that extremely heavy rain will occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts of Maharashtra on August 4 and August 5. Mumbai woke up to heavy rain, with the city receiving more than 230 mm of rain in the last 10 hours. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai issued fresh guidelines today for city’s lockdown rules, allowing further restrictions in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Under the new guidelines issued by Mumbai’s civic body, shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 August. however, these shopping complexes will not be allowed to open theatres, food courts or restaurants. The statement further clarified that kitchens of restaurants will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done. The order also stated that all government offices (excluding emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supply, FCI, NYK, municipal services) to function with 15% strength or 15 people whichever’s more. Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more.

Amidst rain continued through the night which led to waterlogging. Early morning visuals in a news agency showed people wading through waist-deep water in several low-lying areas of Mumbai. Buses, shops and other structures are submerged in water. The downpour has led to the disruption of transport services in Mumbai. The BEST bus services have been diverted on 56 routes in various parts of the city and its suburbs due to waterlogging, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The local train service, considered the lifeline of Mumbai, has also been affected. According to the BMC, trains on central, western and harbour lines have completely stopped.

The weather department has sounded a red alert for two days (Tuesday and Wednesday) for extremely heavy rain in Mumbai. According to BMC, Mumbai city received 140.5 mm rain from 8 am on August 3 to 3 am on August 4. The Eastern and Western Suburbs recorded 84.77 mm and 79.27 mm of rainfall respectively.