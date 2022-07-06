Image: Agencies

In Mumbai due to heavy rainfall since Monday, most of the metropolitan areas are facing the issues of waterlogging and its severity has been recorded in most parts of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert to Mumbai city from July 5 till July 9 as the city might get heavy rains on these days. Due to heavy rains, most of the city’s suburbs have been closed to avoid vehicular traffic.

Mumbai city is experiencing heavy rains since Monday and most of the places in the city are facing issues of waterlogging and traffic. The heavy rains have also caused landslides in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar region in which houses were badly damaged.

The local trains of Mumbai were running but delayed which Central railway authorities informed that the trains on all corridors were running, however, some main and harbour line trains are running late.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued an orange alert for Thane, Palghar, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani and several other areas in Maharashtra for the next five days. Ratnagiri and Raigad are on red alert.