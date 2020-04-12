Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Towers hotel in south Mumbai’s Colaba have tested positive for coronavirus, a doctor attached to a private hospital announced. At least six employees of these hotels are quarantined. Indian Hotels Company (IHC), which runs the Taj Hotel chain, confirmed that some of its employees have tested positive for the contagious virus, but did not specify the number. The company has been hosting doctors and health workers from various state-run hospitals, who are treating coronavirus cases and also those rendering other emergency services, at its hotels in the city.

Apart from Taj Palace at Colaba, it also runs Taj Lands’ End at Bandra, Vivanta President at Cuffe Parade, and Taj Santacruz. “Six Taj hotel employees are being treated at Bombay Hospital and they have tested positive. They are recovering and are stable now,” Dr Gautam Bhansali, consulting physician at Bombay Hospital, said.

Without specifying the number of infected employees, the company said in a statement that most of them were “asymptomatic, showing absolutely no signs of illness” and that the employees were tested proactively. “However, staff testing positive and symptomatic were duly hospitalized and others who were in contact with them have immediately been put in quarantine,” the company statement said.

