Nagpur: Man sets woman on fire after not getting response to his proposal, held

A man named Vicky Nagrale who must be in his 30s has been arrested by the Nagpur police for allegedly trying to kill a woman by setting her on fire on Monday in Nagpur. The incident took place at Nandori Chowk in Hinganghat around 9:30 am.

According to the police report, the accused poured petrol on the woman’s face and set her on fire. However, a passerby doused the fire and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital.

Police said that Nagrale was after the woman who is a teacher by profession. After not getting any response from her, Nagrale committed the crime in a fit of rage. Reportedly, the woman who sustained 30 per cent burns is said to be in a critical condition.