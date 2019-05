According to urban Transport News, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation will start the first trial of Metro Train (Rolling Stock) at 3 pm today from Lokmanya Nagar Metro Station to Subhash Nagar Metro Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated operations on Nagpur Metro on March 8, 2019, via video conferencing along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Cabinet Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Nagpur Metro becomes the 13th Metro system in India to be operational.