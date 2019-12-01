Congress leader Nana Patole on Sunday has been elected as a Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination on the same day. The Pro-tem speaker Dilip Walse Patil made the announcement that Patole is elected as the Speaker of Maharashtra assembly.

Reportedly, on Saturday the Congress party announced Patole as the candidate of the ruling party Maha Vikas Aghadi for the election to state Assembly Speaker’s post. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 am on Sunday.

After the announcement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, “I am happy that the son of a farmer has occupied this post. “

Congress MLA Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, on the other hand, Kathore of BJP is from Murbad in Thane district. Coincidentally this is the fourth term as an MLA for both.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government on Saturday has passed the floor test in the state assembly. Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout from the assembly.