Narayan Rane who recently joined NDA is now kept on hold. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis officially declared that the decision on Rane’s entry into BJP will be taken only after Shiv Sena’s consent. Such thing never happened in Maharashtra’s political history. Now, he is pressurised to bow down to Uddhav and that is not going well with Rane. There are speculations that Rane might leave BJP, if no decision is taken.

On the other hand, Narayan Rane said on Thursday that he would be joining the ruling BJP on September 1. “I will join the BJP on September 1 in Solapur where the party’s national president Amit Shah will address a rally,” Narayan Rane said.

Ashish Jaiswal, Shiv Sena leader told Afternoon Voice’s reporter Surbhi Mugdia “Narayan Rane cannot stay loyal to anybody. A person who is not loyal to anyone then he becomes a mere liability. He is an opportunist. He backstabbed to the person who made him minister. Such a person should not be even considered to be taken into party. That is why Shiv Sena is not in favour of Narayan Rane’s entry into BJP and will never give its consent to this.”

BJP spokesperson Prof. Suhas Farande said, “No decision is taken yet by the Bharatiya Janata Party and nothing much can be said as of now but the ultimate decision will be taken approximately by the time of election.”

In his political career spanning nearly four decades, Rane had worked in the Shiv Sena and then in Congress before floating his own political outfit in 2017. He had joined the Congress in 2005 after being expelled from the Shiv Sena. Rane was expelled by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray after he voiced displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray gaining prominence in the party.

Rane, who has pockets of influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, left the Congress in 2017 after differences with the leadership and factionalism in Maharashtra. He then founded his own outfit Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksh, and was later elected to the Rajya Sabha from the BJP quota.