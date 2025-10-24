Nation Mourns Advertising Legend Piyush Pandey: Tributes Pour In From Industry and Political Leaders 2

Industry leaders and political figures across India expressed deep sorrow on Friday over the passing of advertising legend and Padma Shri recipient Piyush Pandey, who died at the age of 70.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra remembered Pandey as a man whose laughter and zest for life were as iconic as his advertising work. “Yes, he was a man who left gigantic footprints on the ad industry… but what I will remember most is not the campaigns he crafted or the brands he built, but his hearty laugh and irrepressible zest for life. He reminded us that even in the serious business of persuasion, joy and humanity must never be forgotten,” Mahindra wrote.

He added, quoting Camus, “‘In the midst of winter, I found there was, within me, an invincible summer.’ Piyush always carried that summer within him. Alvida, my friend. You made life richer for all of us. Om Shanti.”

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal paid tribute, calling Pandey “a phenomenon in the world of advertising.” “Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives,” he wrote on X, adding that Pandey’s warmth and wit left behind a void that would be hard to fill.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described him as “a titan and legend of Indian advertising,” noting that he “transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humour, and genuine warmth into it. His legacy will continue to inspire generations.”

Former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik called Pandey “a doyen of Indian advertising,” saying, “The creative colossus was a wonderful storyteller who communicated through metaphors reflecting everyday life and relatable emotions. His passing away marks the end of an era.”

Shiv Sena-UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi remembered him as “a communication genius and a truly inspiring person,” while former Union Minister Smriti Irani said, “Piyush Pandey wasn’t just an ad man — he was one of India’s finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile.”

Pandey, widely regarded as the face of Indian advertising, created campaigns that became part of the nation’s cultural fabric, blending creativity, emotion, and authenticity in a way few could match. His passing leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of creators and dreamers.