In this modern times, India is becoming a primitive society where tribes fight each other for economic wealth and power to oppress each other. This ruling Janta Janardhan not even feeling ashamed for the violence that happened in the National capital last week as they are building vote banks for the next election. Any responsible leader in a matured democracy would be ready to offer and resign in such circumstances. The Game of dice that Duryodhana won by deceit but his end may help everyone to realise that only dharma wins and no religious values come to the protection of such people.

The death toll in the communal violence that rocked the national capital since Sunday rose to 46 with 11 more people succumbing to injuries in various hospitals. The national capital was, however, spared from any major clashes, shifting the focus on treatment, investigation, relief and rehabilitation.

A police spokesperson said 48 FIRs have been registered and 514 suspects detained or arrested for questioning so far. Special teams also carried out raids in the Delhi-National Capital region to arrest rioters. Late in the day, a case of murder and arson was lodged against Aam Aadmi Party corporator Tahir Hussain and other unidentified persons at the Dayalpur police station.

While Mr. Hussain denied any involvement in the riots or the killing of an Intelligence Bureau man whose family had pointed fingers at him, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called for “double punishment” if any party men are found involved.

The Delhi CM also announced that the Delhi government will provide an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to families of those who lost their lives in the violence. The government will also pay for the treatment of those injured at private hospitals under the Farishtey scheme has now been extended to riot victims. He also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 5 lakh each for those sustaining permanent damage and Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 20,000 respectively for those with serious and minor injuries. Kejriwal said the office of the Divisional Commissioner will be the nodal point for all relief and rehabilitation activities from the North East district headquarters. But who will give back the lost life of innocent human beings?

India always faces the danger of the explosive built in animosity between the two religious communities. One of the most undefinable cases are when one group cannot and will not accept the national laws and wants to create and live by their own version of laws. The other group is vehemently suspicious of their motives. When one perceives the government is unwilling or unable to stem the tide, they take matters into their own hands often with catastrophic consequences. Often it is a balancing act for the government.

India will have to remain a unified nation under unified laws to be viable. Individual religions have individual manifestos, but no one’s manifesto can be supreme. The politicians are to blame for that. It is purely creation of Indian misguided opposition parties and they are responsible for the death and destruction of beautiful Delhi. Clearly, anti-social and anti-nationalists are reaping advantages by creating such mayhem. Unfortunately, our politicians are causing rift in the society by beguiling the masses. Media is also not doing enough to make people aware. And Janta Janardhan suffers for no fault of them.

