Navneet Kaur Rana, a regional film actress, turned politician and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, today planned to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray. The question here is that, why suddenly she thought of reciting Hanuman Chalisa and why, exactly in front of CM’s house, she can express her Bhakti sitting in her own house. Tell me which Hindu goes door to door to recite Hanuman Chalisa to prove their love for Hindutva? Prayers are personal beliefs and choices. If we have any objection to loudspeakers citing noise pollution, making a noise in front of people’s doors by breaching into their private space is not contamination?

Communal political parties use God’s name to fool the public. Ram or Hanuman never claimed themselves as Hindu, but our politicians make fun of Hindu gods by dragging them into politics. The motives are purely political, but trolling the Chief Minister by getting in their house is madness. The lady could not recite four lines when the media asked her to narrate Hanuman Chalisa. She was making all the wearied claims but brutally ignored reciting Hanuman Chalisa. If Hanuman is protecting her ill intentions, the same Hanuman must protect Uddhav Thackeray, too. God never allows or asks us to troll each other. Such blind followers of nonsensical politics are blotting the Hindu beliefs by bringing faith to the streets.

Politicians serve the public only in order to get appreciation from the public. They do not think about God and hence God also does not care about them. God cares about those who worship him sincerely and secretary. In fact, God checks each devotee who runs after Him. God is not so inexpensive as to go after someone who does not even think about him and his created creatures. Navneet Kaur Rana should have knowledge about the true path to attain God. Her newly born love for God is theatrical intimidation. She is an actor, we all know, and she is playing her role in the direction of her political directors. She should work in the public interest or talk about her merits to win people’s hearts. Doing such petty drama, she might lose her credibility.

Shiv Sena and Uddhav Thackeray don’t need these dramatic performances to prove their Hindutva. The people of Mumbai have loved the Shiv Sena for decades and they know whom to support. Ask any average person in Mumbai, they will tell you how much they are happy with the present government. Despite an everyday attack, the government has not stopped doing their bit for the state. The beautification of infrastructure work is in full swing. 2022 BMC elections can never dislodge Uddhav Thackeray from the civic body.

Citing Balasaheb’s illustrations, BJP leaders cannot get away with their ill-advised acts. Trust if Balasaheb would have been alive, BJP wouldn’t have dared to do such things in Maharashtra. Balasaheb always tamed them by keeping them in their size. It’s the modesty of Uddhav that is backfiring; he should actually implement what all he learned from his father. By hook or crook, BJP is trying to incite communal violence in Maharashtra to create unrest. Even though the present government is not buying the bait and reacting to them.

Shiv Sena workers are the same as they were at the time of Balasaheb. They are very much loyal to the Thackeray family. I saw Shiv Sena workers gathered at various locations in the city, including outside of Matoshree, the residence of CM Uddhav Thackeray, daring Rana to venture anywhere near Matoshree. Every action is called for reaction. What if Shiv Sainik goes wild? We would again blame the law and order of the state but ignore those provocations? Greed for power has disturbed everything in the state.

BJP in opposition should talk about policy failures. They should point out flaws in this government. There should be constructive criticism to make the government accountable. But the opposition party launched the wrong narratives. Neither have they talked about their achievements, nor their development. During five years of the BJP rule, there were a lot of discrepancies. I am sure BJP has nothing to talk about their virtues; their leaders viciously lie about everything. They unleashed Narayan Rane, Kirit Somaiya and Raj Thackeray like politicians against Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena but failed in their motives. They took help from central agencies but failed to dis-mental Maha Vika Aghadi’s government. Now their frustration is at its peak, so the attacks are going below the belt. Besides all other dramas, today Navneet Kaur Rana tried her luck too, but could not succeed.

Rana acted in vernacular cinema and played some music albums. After her marriage to Ravi Rana, she tried her career in politics in Lok Sabha Election 2014 from Nationalist Congress Party. However, lost the election; citing the reason for the loss, she stated that her competition was indirect with Narendra Modi, who had rallied for the then winning candidate, Anandrao Adsul. During the Maharashtra constituency in Lok Sabha Elections 2019, she won as MP from Amravati, as an independent candidate, with the support of the Indian National Congress and Nationalist Congress Party defeating the Anandrao Adsul of Shiv Sena.

On 8 June 2021, the High Court of Bombay fined her Rs. 2 lakhs, for submitting a fake Mochi caste certificate. The court cancelled her caste certificate, however; it remained silent on the validity of her position as an elected representative from a Lok Sabha seat reserved for people belonging to the Scheduled Caste category. Rana is one loose cannon of Maharashtra politics, to remain in news she has frequently performed some of the other aerobatics. This time, it was an addition to Hanuman Chalisa. Hope lord Hanuman opens her eyes.