Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is on a six-day official visit to China said both the countries will continue to work together for common development and everlasting peace and prosperity.

Addressing a reception held in his honour by the Nepali Ambassador to China Leela Mani Poudel” China Leela Mani Poudel, Oli on Tuesday said the two sides are committed to take forward the agreement to develop the cross-border railway infrastructure in a spirit of mutual trust, friendship and understanding, and close co-operation and collaboration.

“In addition to railways, Nepal and China are also committed to developing multidimensional connectivity networks of roadways, airways, communications, and energy,” agencies quoted Oli as saying.

During Oli’s previous visit to Beijing in 2016, Nepal and China had agreed to be partners-in-development under the Belt and Road Initiative.

He further said that both the countries should rejuvenate the Southern Silk Road and strengthen their economies for mutual benefit.

Nepal and China share history of civilisations between the land where Shakyamuni Buddha was born and the birth place of Confucius, Oli said.

“The teachings of tolerance, compassion, moderation and harmony are our common heritage,” Xinhua quoted Oli as saying.

During his visit, Prime Minister Oli also launched the official WeChat account of the Nepal Embassy in Beijing and unveiled a special publication on tourism and investment opportunities of Nepal.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by his wife Radhika Shakya, Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, Minister for Energy, Water Resource and Irrigation Barshaman Pun, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Raghubir Mahaseth, Chief Adviser Bishnu Prasad Rimal and other government officials.