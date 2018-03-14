Nepal tragedy

It refers to the news item (Over 49 killed in plane crash at Kathmandu airport). As soon as the news broke, the entire world felt heartbroken that 50 passengers and crew were feared dead in a plane crash in Kathmandu as a US-Bangla Airlines flight crashed and burst into flames on Monday while landing at Nepal’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA). It was really distressful to read that many innocent people lost their lives in cause of nothing. It is an enough evidence to say that Bangladeshi Airlines have done too little to save the lives of their travellers and citizens. That is why air travel is becoming less safe. I extend my heartfelt prayers to the families of deceased and all the people of Nepal and Bangladesh.

Md Rustam Parwez

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)