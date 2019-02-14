Featuring in and as Captain Marvel helped Brie Larson realise a dream she didn’t think was possible. The actor says the film gave her a “larger” platform to contribute to feminism, a cause dear to her heart.

Larson stars as US Airforce pilot Carol Danvers, who becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes Captain Marvel.

The 29-year-old actor, who is a vocal women’s rights activist, said it struck her while working on the Marvel film that she would be able to reach out to more people with the message of gender parity, a privilege not enjoyed by an indie movie that she usually collaborates on.

“It was really powerful and exciting. And it’s also allowed me opportunities ‘coz the film is so big, I knew I would be able to share certain concepts on a much larger scale than I’d been able to previously in independent films and even carry that over in the press tours.

“I have never had a press tour like this where we were able to work on reaching parity along the way. I feel so lucky that I made my first blockbuster movie and I just get to talk about feminism all day. I never would have thought that was like a possibility for me. That’s like my dream, Larson told an agency during a group interview.

With Captain Marvel, which is an origin story set in the 1990s, the actor has become the first woman to lead a standalone Marvel superhero film.

The film also stars Samuel L Jackson, Gemma Chan, Jude Law, Annette Bening, Ben Mendelsohn, Clark Gregg, Djimon Hounsou and Lee Pace.

“Captain Marvel” hits the screens on March 8 in India.