New Turn in Maharashtra politics, Raj Thackeray meets Devendra Fadnavis

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, grounds are being prepared to form another coalition government in the state. With former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis having a long meeting with MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday, it seems something is cooking for sure.

Reportedly, the MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar has confirmed that MNS may seek to join hands with BJP in the future against the MVA. The MVA government which is collation government of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena has recently expanded its cabinet after more than a month of forming the government.

Meeting of these two political leaders has given a new turn in politics in Maharashtra. It’s been reported that Raj Thackeray is also planning a complete makeover by changing the colour of his party’s flag to saffron.

It’s also been reported that few days ago, BJP workers in Palghar had put up a banner with a picture of Raj Thackeray alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other local leaders. It will be now be interesting to see the new amalgamation of two ideologically different parties will work in coalition. Let’s see what happens. Only time will tell!