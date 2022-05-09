Image: Agency

Chhota Shakeel’s relative and Dawood’s aid Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit is detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In the recent past, they conducted raids at over one dozen locations in Mumbai against Pakistan-based gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s associates and a few hawala operators. The central agency also said it has seized several incriminating documents from him.

NIA raided several locations on the premises of associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Raids are being done in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places. Meanwhile, the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai ordered a detailed medical checkup of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik after he complained they had hurriedly discharged him from the hospital.

Nawab Malik told the court that the ED officials forced doctors to discharge him because of which they released him from the hospital on Thursday. He is also said to have told the court that the jail officials had not taken him to the hospital for 18 days until he felt so weak that he couldn’t walk and had to be taken in a wheelchair earlier this week.

Malik claimed his creatinine levels had plunged, and he needed medical treatment. The raids are also to connect the dots: they would question Salim fruit Mallik’s involvement in money laundering and Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders connect with Dawood.

