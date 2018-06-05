They may have not made their relationship official, but Nick Jonas is surely in love with Priyanka Chopra’s “smile”.

Priyanka posted a photo of herself and two friends enjoying burgers at In-n-Out and Nick not only liked the picture but also commented on it.

“Burgers and Chanel…my favourite combo with my fav girls,” the Indian actor captioned the photo.

“That smile,” the pop star commented along with a heart emoji.

The 35-year-old “Quantico” star also commented on one of Nick’s pictures with heart and fire emoji.

According to E! News, the duo has been spending a lot of time together lately and were seen enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

“They are dating and it’s brand new. It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other,” a source told Us Weekly of the budding relationship.

Priyanka and Nick were also spotted on a dinner date at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they cosied up on the garden patio and munched on guacamole, the Ceviche Verde, chicken tacos and the Japanese Wagyu Beef.

The two, who posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala, are yet to comment on dating rumours.