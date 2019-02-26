Actor Nicollette Sheridan is leaving “Dyansty”, CW has confirmed.

Sheridan joined the show as the scheming diva Alexis Carrington since midway through the first season.

“Nicollette Sheridan will be leaving Dynasty in order to focus on some personal family responsibilities. She was a valuable asset to the show and we wish her continued success in the future,” the network said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

Before Sheridan’s exit, James Mackay and Nathalie Kelley left the show last year. The series is currently in the second season and has already been renewed for a third season.