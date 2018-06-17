Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised issues related to Special Category Status (SCS) and state bifurcation, in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting being held here today.

Issues like Polavaram project, demonetisation and Goods and Service Tax (GST) were also raised in the meeting.

Naidu’s concern on Special Category Status (SCS) was supported by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was also present in the meeting.

As per sources, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee also supported the Andhra Chief Minister on the issue of 2011 census being adopted by 15th Finance Commission and requested not to penalise the performing states.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has been fighting against the Centre for the rights of people of Andhra, demanding it to fulfil assurances made in the Rajya Sabha including SCS and provisions of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

In March, the party quit the BJP-led NDA alliance over the same.

On a related note, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar a few days back also highlighted various issues impeding Bihar’s development and implored the central government for granting the Special Category Status (SCS) for the state.