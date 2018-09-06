It is indeed a shameful act that a woman these days are fighting for life after her husband and in-laws set her ablaze because of her ugly looks in independent India. Even after 72 years of Independence, the atrocities on women continues and we are simply eye-witness for what is happening to women.

The spirit behind working women is rather high. They not only take the lead at home and office and play a crucial role in achieving whatever required in the stipulated time despite their busy schedule on and off the field. As a housewife, I take up the majority of the work at home, see the outside work and do justice to my role as a homemaker. It is my earnest endeavour that all the women folk should be an inspiration to the family and not became a liability after all.

Success is a journey and not a destination. The most important ingredient in the formula of success is performing consistently. Success comes not as much by changing the circumstances of our lives, but by changing our attitude in the best way possible. In order to succeed, we must first believe that we can achieve the goal or the target in the stipulated time. When you get right down to the root meaning of the word “Succeed” you find that it simply means follow through. Strength, knowledge and the will are the qualities that make a person successful. Nothing succeeds like success is really true. The central government has taken initiative for the welfare of women.

One Stop Centres (OSC) are intended to support women affected by violence, in the private and public spaces, within the family, community and at the workplace. Women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological and economic abuse, irrespective of age, class, caste, education status, marital status, race and culture will be facilitating with support and redress schemes. The Centres will be integrated with a Women Helpline to facilitate access and provide instant help.

Services offered by OSCs

Medical assistance – Women affected by violence would be referred to the nearest Hospital for medical aid/examination which would be undertaken as per the guidelines and protocols developed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Assistance to women in lodging FIR /NCR/DIR

Psychosocial support/ counselling – A skilled counsellor providing psychosocial counselling services would be available. This will be a boon for distressed women.

Children and Women folk in India suffer most as the laws are not so strict and the girl child suffers from birth till the death. This is seen from killing a female foetus after taking a scan at the time of pregnancy. From day one, the girl child suffers and it continues forever and there is no one to control over their killings and sufferings. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report about the free food Administration for women and children. Harassment of women by not giving food attract a lot of people in and around the area in general and the country as a whole in particular. A monitoring committee will soon be formed to look into the implementation of women-centric laws and other such schemes in States with the help of the Government but there are no concrete steps to curb the sufferings of women in India.

Out of the 30 to 40 per cent of women die due to malnutrition and multiple organ failure shows that the lady suffered for a very long time without parental care. The fate of the women is going from bad to worse and unless some drastic steps are taken to provide medical facilities and proper food and shelter more women will die because of malnutrition. It is time to take care of suffering women in India and NGOs all around the Country and States should take a broader view of the problems faced by women in the society. That is my clarion call.

