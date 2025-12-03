'No Snooping Possible': Scindia Says Govt Ready to Modify Sanchar Saathi Order Amid Privacy Row 2

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday dismissed privacy concerns over the Sanchar Saathi app, asserting in the Lok Sabha that “snooping is neither possible nor will it ever happen” through the platform.

Responding to Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda’s question on alleged surveillance risks, Scindia said the government is open to modifying the ministry’s November 28 order that mandates all mobile manufacturers to pre-install Sanchar Saathi on new devices and push it to existing phones through software updates.

“Sanchar Saathi app se na snooping sambhav hai, na snooping hoga,” he said, emphasising that the app is designed solely for consumer protection and not for accessing personal messages or data.

The mandate sparked a public backlash over fears that the app could be misused for surveillance. Scindia, however, stressed that the app will remain inactive unless the user registers and can be deleted at any time.

So far, around 1.5 crore users have downloaded the app. According to the minister, the Sanchar Saathi portal and app have helped trace 26 lakh stolen mobile phones, returned 7 lakh devices to their owners, disconnected 41 lakh fraudulent mobile connections and blocked 6 lakh fraud attempts.

The ministry’s directive requires phone makers to ensure the app is visible during device setup and that its core functions cannot be disabled or restricted — a clause that has fuelled further criticism from privacy advocates.

Scindia reiterated that the government’s intention is to safeguard consumers, adding that changes will be made if stakeholder feedback calls for it.