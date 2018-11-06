Actor Noah Centineo, the breakout star of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved”, is set to play the lead in the feature “Valet”.

The film will be directed by Assaf Bernstein, best known for helming Netflix’s political thriller series “Fauda”, reported agencies.

The 22-year-old actor will portray a young valet driver, who gets involved in a government mission to take down an international arms dealer.

“American Sniper” scribe Jason Hall is writing the script for the feature with Mark Burg, Daniel Herther, Brad Kaplan and Brent Baum producing it.

Centineo is currently shooting for TV series “Good Trouble” and he will also be seen in Elizabeth Banks’ “Charlie’s Angels” remake, alongside Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.