Actor Ezra Miller has revealed that the “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” cast was not consulted when Johnny Depp was roped in for the film.

Depp’s casting as the villain, Gellert Grindelwald, in the franchise had led to a huge uproar as he was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard, an allegation the actor has denied.

In an interview with Playboy, Miller, who plays the role of Credence Barebones in the franchise, was asked whether they were aware that Depp has been cast in the series.

“No, none of us were consulted. None of us knew,” he replied.

The 26-year-old actor then gave a cryptic answer as to how he felt working with Depp.

“Look, I bring forth my work to this job, and I do the best that I can. I would say that literally every single aspect of my reality, inclusive of a lot of things that are not fine with me, are fine with me. It’s amazing how far the banner of all good can extend,” Miller said.

Author JK Rowling and director David Yates have both defended Depp’s casting in the series, whose latest installment “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” released worldwide on November 16.