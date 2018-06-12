Social media giant Facebook announced the launch of a new ‘Memories’ section, allowing users to view all their memories shared with family and friends, including posts and photos, in a single window.

As per the company, the update comes as a revamped form of Facebook’s ‘On This Day’ feature.

“Every day, more than 90 million people use On This Day to reminisce about moments they’ve shared on Facebook and research suggests this kind of reflection can have a positive impact on people’s mood and overall well-being. This is why we’re updating the experience to ensure all of your memories are easy to find,” Oren Hod, Product Manager at Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

The new Memories page includes the following sections:

On This Day: This section shows users their past posts and major life events from a particular date.

This section shows users their past posts and major life events from a particular date. Friends Made On This Day: This section will include a list of friends a user made on this date in the past, including special videos or collages that celebrate one’s friendversaries.

This section will include a list of friends a user made on this date in the past, including special videos or collages that celebrate one’s friendversaries. Recaps of Memories: This section will feature seasonal or monthly recaps of memories that have been bundled into a message or short video.

This section will feature seasonal or monthly recaps of memories that have been bundled into a message or short video. Memories You May Have Missed: If a user hasn’t checked his/her memories lately, this section will comprise the posts that one might have missed from the past week.

“We know that memories are deeply personal – and they’re not all positive. We try to listen to feedback and design these features so that they’re thoughtful and offer people the right controls that are easy to access. We work hard to ensure that we treat the content as part of each individual’s personal experience, and are thankful for the input people have shared with us over the past three years,” said Oren.

Facebook users can access memories through the Memories bookmark either to the left of the News Feed on a computer or in the “more” tab on the bottom right of the mobile app.

Users can also access Memories through notifications, through messages that appear on the News Feed.