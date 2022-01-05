One can be out of all the troubles if the person imbibes Hanuman in his mind, actions and speech

One of the verses from Hanuman Chalisa reads as “Bhoot Pichash Nikat nahi aaven, Mahavir jab naam sunave” which can be translated to – no evil spirit can affect a person who takes the name of Lord Hanuman and recites Hanuman Chalisa at the top of their voice. It removes all sorts of negativity from the mind and soul of the family members and brings peace and harmony within the family.

Let me tell you the story that my grandmother used to tell me; Hanuman Chalisa is one of the great poetic works of Goswami Tulsidas. Once Tulsidas went to meet Aurangzeb. The emperor mocked Tulsidas and challenged him to show the lord to him. The poet ingeniously replied that seeing Rama was not possible without true devotion. As a result, he was imprisoned by Aurangzeb. Even in prison, he maintained his calm because he had the utmost trust in Hanumana, the God of strength.

Tulsi Das then wrote the magnificent verses of the Hanuman Chalisa in that prison. It is said that an army of Vaanar jeopardized Delhi as soon as Tulsidas finished his verse and recited the same. Since then, Hanuman Chalisa holds a special place in the Hindu religion. It is said that by reciting Hanuman Chalisa, one can appease Lord Hanuman and seek His blessings. Reciting Hanuman Chalisa also helps in overcoming the bad effects of Saturn. Some even say Lord Rama gets pleased to hear praises for Hanumana who is his close aid.

Beliefs are that Tuesday is considered as the day of Lord Hanuman, it is the best way to devote the time and thoughts to impress Him and win His heart. Each verse of the Hanuman Chalisa has its own importance. It is said that the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at night has some miraculous effect on the person. However, there are many people especially men who take bath early in the morning on Tuesdays and Saturdays and then recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

It is believed that reciting Hanuman Chalisa is very powerful as it helps reduce the effects of Sade Sati, and also bring good health and prosperity. As per Hindu mythology, Hanuman is believed to be the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva. Ravana died only because he could not handle the 11th incarnation of Lord Shiva as he did with the previous 10 incarnations. So worshipping him not only nullifies all negative planetary effects but also help you achieve whatever you wish and want from him.

The best time to recite Hanuman Chalisa is in the morning and at night. Those under the evil influences of Saturn should chant the Hanuman Chalisa at night 8 times on Saturdays for better results. Lord Hanuman is considered as a God who helps get rid of evils and spirits that can be harmful. The hymn will also help get rid of scary and fearful thoughts. That is why kids and young children worship Lord Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa every day. worshipping Lord Hanuman is one of the best ways to impress Shani Dev and reduce the effects of Sade Sati. According to the stories, Lord Hanuman saved the life of Shani Dev and this when Shani Dev said that He will not harm a true devotee of Hanuman.

We all commit sins knowingly and unknowingly. You can ask for forgiveness by reciting the Hanuman Chalisa. Reciting the opening verses of the Hanuman Chalisa at night at least 8 times helps to remove the sins you may have committed. If one recites Hanuman Chalisa at night, he/she is able to get the divine protection of Lord Hanuman and all his/her obstacles are removed.

High pitched recital of Hanuman Chalisa creates so much positive energy around you that you feel extremely lively throughout the day. It kills laziness and procrastination and makes one more efficient. It also cures small lifestyle ailments such as headache, sleeplessness, anxiety, depression etc.

Reading something is never the way to learn or improve. You read and you forget just as quickly. Nothing sticks in the mind. However, if you chant something over and over again, it becomes the very nature of your subconscious.

Jo shat vaar paath kare koi,

chhutahi bandi, mahasukh hoyi.

The one who chants it a hundred times (for a hundred days), is liberated from all bondages and attains great happiness.

Hanuman Chalisa begins with beautiful lines…

Shri gurucharan saroj raj, nij man mukur sudhari;

Barnau raghubar bimal jasu, jo dayaku phal chari;

Buddhi heen tanu jaani ke,sumirau pavan kumar;

Bal buddhi vidya dehu mohi, harahu kalesh bikar.

Remembering the lotus feet of my guru in my heart,

I’m describing the great glory of Lord Ram which grants the four fruits;

I’m remembering Lord hanuman, acknowledging my utter ignorance and lack of wisdom;

I ask him for strength, wisdom, and knowledge and I beg him to cure me of my limitations;

It means is that you must accept the fact that you’re incapable. Only when you are aware of your flaws can you correct them. And reciting the opening Doha would make you understand this. Each time you recite the Hanuman Chalisa, you’re accepting your ignorance and prayerful for direction. shattering all your ego and pride to be a true learner.