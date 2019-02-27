Aviation watchdog DGCA Wednesday said operations at the nine airports, which were shut earlier in the day, have resumed “as of now”.

A spokesperson of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said, “As of now, ops to these airports resumed (sic).”

The DGCA on Wednesday issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

The move to close the airports had come amid escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan after the IAF carried out strikes on terror bases in Pakistan.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha Wednesday said his ministry was “strictly” following the “guidelines and instructions” of the Indian Air Force. Services at nine airports, including Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, in north India were temporarily suspended in view of hightened tensions between India and Pakistan.