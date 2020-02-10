Oscar Awards 2020: Korean film becomes first film to bag the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award

This year the 92nd Academy Awards was surrounded by a whole lot of controversy from having ‘no host’ who could present any female filmmakers in the nominations for best director. However the glamorous Hollywood event which honours cinema world over began on a high note. From Janelle Monáe and Billy Porter opening the show with a power packed performance to Brad Pitt bagging the first Oscar of the night for his supporting role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, it was one entertaining event that was seen in years.

Rapper Eminem gave a surprise performance at the 92nd Academy Awards and his act was welcomed by the audience. He received a standing ovation from celebrities like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gal Gadot, Grammy winner Billie Ellish and Anthony Ramos.

Let’s see the complete list of winners of the 92nd Academy Awards:

Best Picture ‘Parasite’, Leading Actress Renee Zellweger for ‘Judy’, Leading Actor Joaquin Phoenix for ‘Joker’, Best Director Bong Joon Ho for ‘Parasite’, Supporting Actor Brad Pitt for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Supporting Actress Laura Dern for ‘Marriage Story’, Best Original Song Elton John for ‘I’m Gonna Love Me Again’, ‘Rocketman’, Original Score Hildur Gudnadottir for ‘Joker’, Best Original Screenplay Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won for ‘Parasite’, Best Adapted Screenplay Taika Waititi for ‘Jojo Rabbit’, Best International Feature Film Award ‘Parasite’ Best Animated Feature Film Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera for ‘Toy Story 4’, Animated Short Film Matthew A Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver ‘Hair Love’, Live Action Short Film Marshall Curry for ‘The Neighbors’ Window’, Achievements in Production Design Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, Best Costume Design Jacqueline Durran for ‘Little Women’ Best Documentary Feature Stven Bogna, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert for ‘American Factory’ Best Documentary Short Carol Dysinger for ‘Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone’.

Korean film ‘Parasite’ created history as became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture award at Oscars. The film was nominated in six catagories and managed to pocket four Academy Awards.

Besides a whole lot of technical awards were also presented.

Quoting his later brother, Joaquin Phoenix, in his acceptance speech, stated, “I’m full of so much gratitude now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anyone in this room, because we share the same love – that’s the love of film. And this form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know where I’d be without it. But I think the greatest gift that it’s given me, and many people in [this industry] is the opportunity to use our voice for the voiceless. I’ve been thinking about some of the distressing issues that we’ve been facing collectively. I think at times we feel or are made to feel that we champion different causes. But for me, I see commonality. I think, whether we’re talking about gender inequality or racism or queer rights or indigenous rights or animal rights, we’re talking about the fight against injustice. We’re talking about the fight against the belief that one nation, one people, one race, one gender, one species, has the right to dominate, use and control another with impunity.”

