Pakistan does not see India-US ties through any specific lens, the country’s new envoy to the US said on Tuesday, asserting that every country can maintain multiple relationships with key partners.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui cited Pakistan’s relationships with China and the US as an example.

“I think every country can maintain multiple relationships with key partners. Pakistan, China, and the US are both key partners,” Siddiqui told Bloomberg News in an interview.

“Just as for India, I’m sure the Indian government has the US as a partner and several others. So we don’t see the US relationship with India through any specific lens. And we hope our relationship with the US is also not viewed with some other lens,” Siddiqui said.

Responding to questions, Siddique underscored the economic potential of US-Pakistan relationship.