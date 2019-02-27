Pakistani fighter jets on Wednesday violated Indian air space in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch and Nowshera sectors but were pushed back by Indian aircraft, senior officials said.

The Pakistani jets dropped bombs while returning, officials said.

J&K: Pictures of craters formed from Pakistani bombs dropped near Indian Army post in Rajouri sector. Pic courtesy: Army sources) pic.twitter.com/bAqG1YW3AO — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2019

There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

“The jets entered Indian air space over Nowshera and Poonch sectors this morning,” officials said.

They were immediately pushed back by Indian jets on air patrol.

After the incident airports in Leh, Jammu, Srinagar and Pathankot are on high alert. Airspace suspended due to security reason. Many commercial flights on hold, reported ANI.

Pakistan foreign ministry confirms air strikes across Kashmir’s Line of Control (LoC).