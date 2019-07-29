A controversial British journalist has gone all low in continuing senseless propaganda against the Bangladesh government and the country’s apex intelligence agency – the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI) by falsely accusing it of having hands behind forced disappearance and trial of the war criminals.

Who is the Journalist?

David Bergman first travelled from Birmingham, England, to Bhopal in March 1986 by bicycle as a charity to raise ₤5,000 for the victims of the disaster. While there, he became entangled in a legal dispute over the government’s role in relief that The Guardian later dubbed “The Bergman Affair” (October 31, 1986).

In September 1986, when Bergman was 21 years old, he was held in custody in violation of India’s Foreigners Act and National Security Act and was accused of working for Union Carbide.

It may be mentioned here that, on December 3, 1984, following methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas released from the plant of Union Carbide in Bhopal [which also is known as Bhopal Disaster], over 500,000 people were affected. The government of Madhya Pradesh confirmed a total of 3,787 deaths related to the gas release. It left an estimated 40,000 individuals permanently disabled, maimed, or suffering from a serious illness, making it one of the world’s worst industrial disasters.

David Bergman has been writing for terror-network Al Jazeera for many years and has been on monthly payroll of the terror patron Qatari regime. Born in 1965, he is the son of Alan Bergman, a dentist from Hadley Wood I north London. Bergman holds degrees in both politics and law and his law degree is from the University of Birmingham.

As a journalist, the only career David Bergman has outside Bangladesh is with Twenty-Twenty, which is a British television production company. In September 2007, following Twenty-Twenty’s merger with Shed Media Group (now Warner Bros Television Productions UK), David Bergman was sacked from the Twenty-Twenty on various allegations, which included coverage against bribes, womanizing and addicted to drugs.

David Bergman is the son-in-law of Dr. Kamal Hossain, a lawyer-cum-failed politician, who has lately formed an alliance with pro-Islamist Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and terror-patron Jameet e Islami.

Bergman’s mother-in-law is Hameeda Akhund alias Hameeda Hossain, daughter of a Pakistani jurist named Abdullah Shafi Mohammad Akhund. Hameeda was born in 1936 in Hyderabad, Sindh, Pakistan. Her father Abdullah Shafi was a diehard anti-Indian. Dr. Kamal had developed romantic relations with Hameeda, a divorcee and later married her. Throughout her life, Hameeda has always been inclined towards Pakistan.

Bergman working for ISIS funder

After many years, when we are witnessing the rise of radical Islam in Britain and an unknown number of sleeper cells of Islamic State in the Western nations, no one can say with certainty as to how a so-called British journalist named David Bergman became the blue-eyed boy of the criminals and jihadists. It is not unlikely that an immoral individual like Bergman has also been working for the enemies of the West. And In-fact David Bergman is enjoying patronizing of Qatari regime, Pakistani ISI and most possibly even the notorious terrorist named Dawood Ibrahim.

In journalism, there is a word called ethics. But it seems that a so-called British journalist named David Bergman, who runs a blog on the blogspot.com has been enthusiastically busy in publishing one-after-another propaganda materials in favor of an ISIS funder as well as terrorists and war criminals. Through these write-ups, David Bergman clearly is making frantic bids of character assassination of few individuals as well as take revenge on the Bangladesh government for its ongoing relentless efforts of combating militancy as well trying the war criminals who have committed a crime against humanity during Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971.

Within the span of ten days, David Bergman has written several bogs defending an ISIS funder named Md Shahid Uddin Khan. He also has defended the war criminals and made a foul attempt of putting false accusation of forced disappearance on Directorate of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). It may be mentioned here that, DGFI has been playing an extremely praiseworthy role in combating militancy and terrorism in Bangladesh.

In 2009, a man named Md. Shahid Uddin Khan, along with his wife Farjana Anjum and daughters Shehtaz Munasi Khan, Parisa Pinaz Khan and Zumana Fiza Khan had entered the United Kingdom with tons of dirty money and had even managed immigrant status under Visa Tier 1, vide VAF No. 511702.

On January 17, 2019, Dhaka residence of Md. Shahid Uddin Khan was raided by the members of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Bangladesh Police.

CTTC, based on secret information, raided House No. 184, Road No. 2, Baridhara DOHS in Dhaka, Bangladesh on January 17, 2019. This house is owned by Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and was allegedly used as a warehouse for arms, explosives and propaganda materials of Islamic State (ISIS). During the raid, a large volume of weapons, detonator, counterfeit Bangladesh currency notes and jihadist materials of ISIS were recovered by the CTTC unit.

Following this recovery, three separate cases against ISIS-funder Md. Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife Farjana Anjum, daughters and other accomplices were lodged. The cases are Cantonment PS, Case no 10, Section-6(2)/7/11/12 of Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 (amendment 2013); Cantonment PS, Case no 11, Section-25-A, Special Power Act 1974; and Cantonment PS, Case no 12, Section-19-A of Arms Act 1878.

For years, the United Kingdom has become the epicenter of anti-Semitism and dirty money. It is already proved; Britain wholeheartedly welcomes dirty money and laundered money from around the world and does not bother if it is narco-money, corruption-money, or even jihadist fund.

Md Shahid Uddin Khan, his wife Farjana Anjum, daughter Shehtaz Munasi Khan and Parisa Pinaz Khan are most wanted fugitives. Recently, Interpol issued Red Notice on them.

Sitting in London, ISIS funder Shahid Uddin Khan had formed an organization named ‘Astha’ (faith), which aims at establishing Sharia rule by ousting the democratically elected government in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, David Bergman, who also is under monthly payroll of Pakistani ISIS and the Qatari regime has helped Khan in getting coverage in terror-network Al Jazeera, where this notorious broadcast network had accorded full cooperation in publishing a so-called interview-based article mostly filled with lies and false information.

Later, David Bergman made frantic bids in getting his anti-Bangladesh and pro-militancy articles published in the British media. Being rejected by the British media, David Bergman began his notorious propaganda against Bangladesh through his BlogSpot account. Both Al Jazeera and Bergman are making false allegations of forced disappearance of DGFI centering three of Shahid Uddin Khan’s staffs, knowing full well that those people had gone into hiding as per directives of this ISIS funder and notorious criminal, who faces series of criminal cases and convictions in Bangladesh.

It may be mentioned here that, in Bangladesh, Md Shahid Uddin Khan and members of his family are known as notorious criminals and frauds.

Md Shahid Uddin Khan and members of his family had smuggled-out millions of dollars from Bangladesh during the period of 2009-2018. David Bergman is fully aware of this matter, while he also knows, Shahid Uddin Khan has been funding various militancy groups, including the Islamic States for many years. As the criminal activities of Shahid Uddin Khan have already been exposed by Bangladesh and international media, David Bergman sensed, British authorities may now deport Khan members of his family.

Bergman’s propaganda against The Sunday Times

On July 5, 2019, David Bergman wrote a blog post on BlogSpot as well as medium titled ‘The Sunday Times has a lot of explaining to do about its article on Bangladesh’. In this post, Bergman had made a notorious attempt of tarnishing the image of this prestigious newspaper as well as eminent journalist Tom Harper for their “crime” of exposing the criminal activities such as terror financing and money laundering committed by Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and his family.

In response to this notorious propaganda prestigious British newspaper The Sunday Times journalist, Tom Harper wrote, “…The Sunday Times simply reported that Mr. Khan had been charged, which is interesting given that he is a Tory donor. We made clear these are allegations. We await the outcome of the court case and, of course, remain neutral. I’m not sure I could say the same about you [David Bergman]”.

This response by the journalist of The Sunday Times would have shaken any sensible journalist, as it exposed a bias, Bergman. But for a person like David Bergman, such responses would have no impact as he is hired by the Pakistani spy agency ISI to cause damage to the Bangladesh government and its intelligence agencies.

While British authorities already are investigating the case of money laundering which had been committed by Md. Shahid Uddin Khan and his family members, it is essential for the British intelligence agencies now to also bring activities of dubious David Bergman under the radar.

By Muzaffar Ahmad Noori Bajwa

