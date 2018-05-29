In the present day politics, allegations and counter allegations have become part and parcel and it is the survival of the fittest. Palghar poll evinced keen interest as both BJP and Sena fight out a royal battle there. Audio tapes in circulation released by both the parties are to denigrate others. This is happening in the new world of social media. BJP is having money power, Sena is having muscle power and the people are made fools. How long we get such shockers from National parties and the voters lose interest to go to the polling stations and those votes are converted to valid votes through fake voting. It is time to have some sort of an understanding rather than having in fighting all the time for trivial issues.

Nikhil Maniam

