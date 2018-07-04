The alleged stalker of Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson received a temporary restraining order.

According to TMZ, she sought a court-ordered protection from the man, Nicholas Lewis Stevens, who was stalking her.

In the restraining order, the stalker has been asked to stay at least 91.44 metres away from her and to not try to contact her until next court hearing, which is scheduled to take place later this month.

According to the court documents, Paris said Stevens showed up at the recording studio where she happened to be working.

Paris also mentioned that after interacting with the said stalker, she got to know that he had stopped by the studio on many occasions, and even waited 15 hours for her.

The documents further revealed that Paris’ friend confronted Stevens. On being asked about his purpose of visiting the studio, he replied, “What the f*** does it look like I’m doing here? I’m stalking your bitch.”

The cops eventually detained Lewis.

The documents even mentioned that Lewis tweeted a photo of Paris and called her his soulmate.