The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Tuesday met 11 Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) bank heads to submit a report in Monsoon session of Parliament, as per sources.

Sources further said, the NPA of state-run banks is more than Rs nine lakh crore.

The standing committee meeting heard 11 PSU bankers today under Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) and will hear the government official again of July 3.

The Committee report will suggest a resolution of present NPA crisis and will address problem-related to the PCA.

All 11 heads appeared before the Standing Committee on Finance, headed by veteran Congress leader M Veerappa Moily, which is looking into ‘Banking Sector in India- Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward, including Non- Performing Assets/ Stressed Assets in Banks/Financial Institutions’.