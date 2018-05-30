Yoga guru Ramdev on Wednesday launched a new messaging application called Kimbho under his flagship company Patanjali.

Patanjali’s spokesperson SK Tijarawala tweeted, “Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, baba Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho. Now Whats App will be given a competition. Our own #SwadeshiMessagingplatform. Download it directly from Google Play store.”

Kimbho application is touted to be a competitor of the messaging app WhatsApp. The tagline of Kimbho is kept as “Ab Bharat Bolega”.

Earlier on May 27, Ramdev launched Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards, in alliance with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Initially, only the employees and office bearers of Patanjali will be able to avail the benefits of the SIM card.

After its full-fledged launch, people will get discount of 10 percent on Patanjali products with this card.