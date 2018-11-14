Pedro Pascal has reportedly been offered to headline “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian”.

Sources told agencies, the “Narcos” star has been finalised for the role and the talks are underway.

Written by Jon Favreau, the series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. It follows the laborious effort of a lone gunfighter in the outer who reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic

Dave Filoni, who has worked on “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars: Rebels,” will direct the first episode of the series.

Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow will direct other episodes.

The series is expected to premiere on the Disney streaming service, Disney+, to be launched in 2019.

Disney also announced a prequel series on the “Rogue One” character Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna.