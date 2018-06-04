“Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson has got two tattoos that reference singer Ariana Grande, only a few days after confirming their relationship on Instagram.

Over the weekend, LA-based tattoo artiste London Reese posted on his Instagram photos of two tattoos he inked on Davidson; Grande’s initials on the comedian’s right thumb and on his upper neck, an image of the black bunny mask the singer wore on the cover of her 2016 album ‘Dangerous Woman’.

“We had a good night, somewhere in the hills of Los Angeles. Pete loves him some Ariana,” Reese wrote.

The pair had confirmed their relationship publicly last Wednesday, with Davidson sharing a photo of him and Grande wearing Hogwarts robes with the caption, The chamber of secrets has been opened.