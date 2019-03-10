Pink has not always been considered a colour for girls. There was no sudden, unanimous cultural shift but both men and women wear pink attire and that suits them well. It is still seen as both men and boys wearing a feminine colour’, not as just another colour. It gets noticed, no matter who wears it. The attraction of the pink colour is just more than people wearing red colour. The pink colour is more English in nature and people love to have a good look with pink.

Pink is a pale red colour that is named after a flower of the same name. It was first used as a colour name in the late 17th century. According to surveys in Europe and the United States, pink is the colour most often associated with charm, politeness, sensitivity, tenderness, sweetness, childhood, femininity and the romantic. A combination of pink and white is associated with chastity and innocence, whereas a combination of pink and black links to eroticism and seduction. One can choose pink as they feel like it.

Pink, a delicate colour that means sweet, nice, playful, cute, romantic, charming, feminine, and tenderness, is associated with bubble gum, flowers, babies, little girls, cotton candy, and sweetness. The colour pink is the colour of universal love of oneself and it is a peculiar one. Both red and pink represent love and young generation love to wear those colours when they go for an outing as these colours bring out the best picture for posting in social media and get the maximum likes. The reason is that pink, being a more decided and stronger colour, is more suitable for the boy; while blue, which is more delicate and dainty, is prettier for the girl. Dress designers like pink much like all colours, and is considered gender-interchangeable throughout most of the 19th and 20th centuries.

Pink in its conventional avatar has connoted romance and femininity, so it is used extensively by brands of feminine perfumes, cosmetics, and accessories. Pink is also the colour of babies and gentle feelings, so a natural colour for baby brands such as Johnson and Johnson. Adult male brands have tended to keep away from pink for these very reasons, and also because pink has been considered the signature colour of the gay community. But this is changing fast. In recent years, pink is emerging as a cool colour which conveys new-age values to young consumers. Because it is used by a few brands today, it can also serve as immediate differentiators. For marketers who are willing to take courage, pink is certainly a colour to ponder over for your next offering.

Johnson and Johnson’s Dumex baby soap was pink in colour to attract young ones to go for a happy bath. More than 50 pink colours are prevailing with different shade and texture. Pink colour brings serenity to the life of women and men love to see them in pink attire for the sake of pleasure. The transition to pink as a sexually differentiating colour for girls occurred gradually, through the selective process of the marketplace, in the 1930s and 40s. In the 1920s, some groups had been describing pink as a masculine colour, an equivalent of the red that was considered to be for men, but lighter for boys. But stores nonetheless found that people were increasingly choosing to buy pink for girls, and blue for boys, until this became an accepted norm in the 1940s.

As long as you are aware of how different work environments have a different way of dressing and in the daily routine pink occupies the top spot and women love to wear their favourite colour and pink is the best suited for them. A pleasing colour like pink pays well for your appearance and brings about a sea change in your dress sense as well.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)

