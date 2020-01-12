PM calls for citizens suggestions to pull up economy

Modi is taking steps to meet corporate honchos and economists as some of their suggestions might get included in the budget

With days left for the Central government to present its Union Budget for 2020-21 fiscal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged citizens of the country to share their ideas for the budget which will most likely to be tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. PM Modi is taking active role in this year’s budget.

With just 7-10 days remaining for the budget documents to be printed at the press in North block’s basement, Modi is taking steps to meet corporate honchos and economists as some of their suggestions might get included in the budget. Each ministry has been asked to prepare a roadmap of five-year vision plans. In its first term, the Modi government had decided to advance the date of Budget from last working day to first working day.

The Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India’s development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year’s Budget on MyGov,” Modi tweeted.

Even the Government of India’s citizen engagement platform MyGovIndia has asked for suggestions for Budget 2020 on Twitter. MyGovIndia has asked people to share valuable ideas for the farming sector, education and others. Salaried class are expecting a cut in personal income tax rates which will provide more money with them to spend and thereby reviving demand.

Over the last few weeks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced several measures to tackle economic slowdown. These steps have come after India’s GDP growth in the first quarter of FY20 slowed to 5 per cent–the lowest in 25 quarters or in six years. Sitharaman’s primary tasks involve reviving the Indian economy which witnessed the number of decade lows in 2019. Sitharaman and her ministry faces tough task to address unemployment, reduced demand and rising inflation.

In her July 2019 budget Sitharaman had set a fiscal deficit target of 3.3% for 2019-20; this was more stringent than the one set by the erstwhile UPA government regime when it allowed the deficit to increase 5.7 per cent in 2011-12 before a fiscal consolidation road map was followed by successive Finance Ministers.

However, key Indian sectors are facing a slowdown that seems far more than a cyclical occurrence, said many economists including former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who is also one of India’s most prominent economists.

Here are the suggestions made by citizens to revive the economy by way of an effective budget:-