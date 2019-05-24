After a landslide victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday called on party veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

PM Modi tweeted, “Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people.” He also posted a picture of the meeting. Modi and Shah later met Joshi.

Called on respected Advani Ji. The BJP’s successes today are possible because greats like him spent decades building the party and providing a fresh ideological narrative to the people. pic.twitter.com/liXK8cfsrI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

It is notable that in 2013 when Narendra Modi was declared BJP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, LK Advani had opposed this. Advani did not even attend the parliamentary board meeting convened to anoint Modi. This year Amit Shah replaced LK Advani as BJP candidate from Gandhinagar seat. Amit Shah won the election from Gandginagar by over 5.5 lakh votes.

It is worth mentioning that the BJP did not give ticket to senior party leaders LK Advani and MM Joshi for the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Opposition leaders criticized this and hit at the BJP that the party has no respect for its senior leaders. Therefore, meetings of PM Modi and Amit Shah with LK Advani and MM Joshi are very important.