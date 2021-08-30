Monday, August 30, 2021
Support Parallel Media
[the_ad id="220704"]
HomeSportsNewsPM Modi congratulates Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning bronze medal...
SportsNews

PM Modi congratulates Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning bronze medal in Tokyo Paralympics

Web Team
Tokyo Paralympics, Sundar Singh Gurjar, Tokyo, Olympics, Narendra Modi, PM, Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

“India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by Sundar Singh Gurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best,” tweeted Prime Minister.

Sundar captured bronze in Tokyo Paralympics with a season-best throw of 62.58. Sundar Singh was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position.

Web Teamhttps://www.afternoonvoice.com

Related Articles

Most Popular

- Advertisment -[the_ad id="220709"]

EDITORIAL

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.