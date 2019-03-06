Prime Minister Narendra Modi donated Rs 21 lakh from his personal savings to the corpus fund for the welfare of sanitation workers of Kumbh Mela, his office said on Wednesday.

The PM had felicitated sanitation workers who ensured cleanliness during the Kumbh recently by washing their feet. He also interacted with the sanitation workers, describing them as “real karma-yogis” whose contributions are being lauded all over.

“This is just the latest in the series of such steps taken by PM Modi,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet, sharing several such instances.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday congratulated ministers, officials and sanitation workers for making the Kumbh Mela — the world’s largest gathering of religious pilgrims — a successful event.